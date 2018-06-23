'It's always political:' Dyke March takes over Yonge Street
22 years after first Dyke March, participants say need to rally is ever-present
The pouring rain couldn't put a damper on this march.
"We never call it a parade," organizer Davina Hader explained, "It's a march for us."
Twenty-two years after the first Dyke March, Hader says the need for the march is ever-present.
For participant Carol Pasternak, it's an opportunity to look back at the past and forward to the future.
"We're so grateful to the people who come before us so that we could come out and survive," she said, "And now we can dedicate ourselves to making sure that everyone feels equal."
It's a sentiment close to Catherine May's heart, who works at a women's shelter in Toronto.
"In 2018, we've lost 33 women to femicide in Ontario from January to April," she said.
"It's a chance for the sisterhood to get out here and make some noise."
Pride weekend continues into Sunday when the massive Pride March will take over the downtown core.