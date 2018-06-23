'It's always political:' Dyke March takes over Yonge Street

The pouring rain couldn't put a damper on this march.

Hundreds came out to the Dyke March on Saturday — walking along Yonge Street down to Allan Gardens — in celebration of "power, strength, diversity and passion" in the community, as described on Pride Toronto's website.

"We never call it a parade," organizer Davina Hader explained, "It's a march for us."

Close to a thousand demonstrators snaked a path along Yonge Street for the Dyke March on Saturday (Michael Charles Cole/CBC) "It's always political."

Twenty-two years after the first Dyke March, Hader says the need for the march is ever-present.

"There is a lot of push-back happening with government. It's like a yo-yo sometimes. We still feel the need to push, to march," she said.

For participant Carol Pasternak, it's an opportunity to look back at the past and forward to the future.

"We're so grateful to the people who come before us so that we could come out and survive," she said, "And now we can dedicate ourselves to making sure that everyone feels equal."

"And safe," added her partner. Audrey Kouyoumdijan.

It's a sentiment close to Catherine May's heart, who works at a women's shelter in Toronto.

"In 2018, we've lost 33 women to femicide in Ontario from January to April," she said.

"It's a chance for the sisterhood to get out here and make some noise."

Pride weekend continues into Sunday when the massive Pride March will take over the downtown core.