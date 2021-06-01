Woman dead, 2 others injured in DVP motorcycle crash

A woman is dead and two other people are in hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles on the Don Valley Parkway Monday night.

It happened at 10:40 p.m., police say, just north of Don Mills Road.

According to police, several motorcycles were going south on the DVP at a high rate of speed when a black 2016 Suzuki motorcycle struck a metal barrier. A red 2009 Honda motorcycle then also crashed.

A 39-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

A 35-year-old man also sustained life-threatening injuries, and a 40-year-old man was seriously injured. They both remain in hospital, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dash cam footage linked to the incident to contact them.