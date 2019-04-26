Northbound DVP reopens following investigation into death of 56-year-old man
Northbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have now reopened following a police investigation into the death of a man on the road Friday afternoon.
Closure lifted around 2:15 p.m., but police are still warning drivers to expect delays
Closures were in place from the Gardiner Expressway in the south to Don Mills Road in the north. It cleared around 2:15 p.m., but Toronto police are still warning of delays in the area due to a backlog of traffic.
Sgt. Brett Moore of the force's traffic services division said that a 56-year-old man was killed in a "serious situation" and the investigation is ongoing.
"We're investigating how that man came to be on the highway. We've got witnesses that are providing information about that," Moore said in a video posted on Twitter.
