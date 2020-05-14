DVP and Lake Shore Blvd. closures in effect this weekend

Some major roadways closures will be in effect in Toronto this weekend, including the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

DVP closure

The DVP will be closed from Friday, Aug. 14 at 11 p.m. to Monday Aug. 17 at 5 a.m. for annual maintenance.

The closure will span the entire expressway from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway. The city says it moved the closure to August to take advantage of the warm weather and the lower than normal traffic volumes.

In order to help with traffic flow on nearby streets, the city says it will adjust traffic-signal timing to manage congestion during the closure.

Lake Shore closure

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Stadium Road to Windermere Avenue for one of the city's ActiveTO major weekend closures.

ActiveTO weekend closures normally include two other closures — Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue —but these will remain open to provide alternative routes for drivers.

Regular ActiveTO road closures will resume on the weekend of Aug. 22.