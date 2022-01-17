Toronto's Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway shut down due to 'extreme weather,' police say

Toronto police are temporarily closing the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, two of the city's major arteries, due to the "extreme weather" Monday.

Police said in a tweet all ramps are also being closed to help move vehicles that may be stuck on the roads already and to allow snow plows to clear the routes.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES: Due to extreme weather and for the safety of drivers, the <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> is temporarily closing the DVP and Gardiner. All ramps will be closed. This is to help move any existing vehicles that are stuck and allow snow plows to clear the routes. ^CdK —@TPSOperations

The closures also mean GO Transit buses serving the city's Union Station bus terminal will be forced to start and end their trips at alternate locations, the transit agency says.

For trips to and from the west end, buses will pick up and drop off customers at Port Credit GO. Passengers can use the GO train to and from Union Station.

Buses also will drop off and pick up passengers at GO Transit's Highway 407 bus terminal. Customers can then use the TTC to and from Union Station.

GO Transit says passengers can find more detailed information about their routes here.

Meanwhile police have urged residents to "stay home and off the roadways" if possible.

"If you have to travel, please take it slow. Make sure you have a full tank of gas, warm clothing and emergency supplies," they said in a tweet.

More to come