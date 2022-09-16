Motorcycle crash closes stretches of northbound DVP, Gardiner Expressway

A motorcycle crash early Friday left a man with life-threatening injuries and closed parts of the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway ahead of rush hour.

Toronto police say the 26-year-old motorcyclist was travelling northbound on the DVP around 1:25 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a guardrail near the Prince Edward Viaduct. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

As a result, police have closed the northbound DVP from Lake Shore Boulevard to Bloor Street and the eastbound Gardiner from Jarvis Street to the DVP exit.

Police did not say when the roads may reopen.