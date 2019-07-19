Good news, Don Valley Parkway drivers: Some lane closures are set to end ahead of time
The Spanbridge and Wynford restrictions are now expected to end by Saturday, ahead of next phase
Lanes restrictions at two sites on the Don Valley Parkway are set to end early with construction ahead of schedule, the city says.
Until mid-August, two median lanes on the DVP northbound and southbound were supposed to remain closed from Don Mills Road to Lawrence.
The Spanbridge and Wynford restrictions are now expected to end by Saturday, July 20, as crews prepare for the next phase in August.
Lane restrictions will remain in place at the Don Mills Bridge and Lawrence Avenue East Bridge as crews continue work there.
Good news! Stage 1 work at Spanbridge & Wynford Dr bridges completed early. Lanes will reopen at these bridges & restrictions will move to the shoulders. Overnight tonight, DVP reduced to 1 lane each direction in this area so crews can safely reopen lanes <a href="https://t.co/1E9AIWM3C7">https://t.co/1E9AIWM3C7</a> <a href="https://t.co/B9cqMkwNNY">pic.twitter.com/B9cqMkwNNY</a>—@TO_DVP