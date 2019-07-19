Good news, Don Valley Parkway drivers: Some lane closures are set to end ahead of time

Lanes restrictions at two sites on the Don Valley Parkway are set to end early with construction ahead of schedule, the city says.

Until mid-August, two median lanes on the DVP northbound and southbound were supposed to remain closed from Don Mills Road to Lawrence.

Rehabilitation work to the bridges over the Don Valley Parkway at Don Mills Road, Spanbridge Road, Wynford Drive and Lawrence Avenue East have meant restrictions on the 15 km expressway.

The Spanbridge and Wynford restrictions are now expected to end by Saturday, July 20, as crews prepare for the next phase in August.

Lane restrictions will remain in place at the Don Mills Bridge and Lawrence Avenue East Bridge as crews continue work there.