Southbound DVP closed at Don Mills Road for police investigation

All southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are closed from Don Mills Road after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Thursday.

The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. just south of the Leaside Bridge, police said in a series of posts on X, formerly called Twitter.

Initially southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane, but police then closed all lanes. Drivers heading south are being forced off the highway at Don Mills Road.

Police have not said when they expect the DVP to reopen.