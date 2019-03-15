Skip to Main Content
Don Valley Parkway closed, subway service on line 2 suspended due to police investigation
Don Valley Parkway closed, subway service on line 2 suspended due to police investigation

The Don Valley Parkway is closed in both directions between Don Mills Road and Eastern Avenue, and subway service is not running between Broadview and St. George stations, due to an ongoing police investigation.

Shuttle buses are running between Broadview and St. George stations

CBC News ·

More to come.

