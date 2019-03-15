Breaking
Don Valley Parkway closed, subway service on line 2 suspended due to police investigation
The Don Valley Parkway is closed in both directions between Don Mills Road and Eastern Avenue, and subway service is not running between Broadview and St. George stations, due to an ongoing police investigation.
Shuttle buses are running between Broadview and St. George stations
More to come.