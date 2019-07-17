Don Valley Parkway reopens after Toronto police rescue man on Prince Edward Viaduct

The Don Valley Parkway has reopened after being closed for over half an hour as Toronto police worked to rescue a man who had climbed onto wires at the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Police had closed the highway in both directions around 6:45 p.m.

By 7:30, they said officers had successfully taken the man to safety and that he was not injured.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC News police were concerned the man could fall onto the traffic below, especially because of the slippery conditions caused by Wednesday's rain.