Durham homicide unit probing 'suspicious death' after man's body found on Oshawa road

Durham police are investigating a "suspicious death" after the body of a man was found in Oshawa on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a city employee discovered the body around 8 :10 a.m. on the west shoulder of Stevenson Road, just south of Raglan Road W.

The adult male had suffered "obvious signs of trauma," Durham police said in a news release.

The force's homicide unit has taken charge of the investigation. Officers are currently trying to identify the man.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact Durham police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.