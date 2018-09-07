2 suffer serious injuries in separate shootings in Durham

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after separate shootings in Durham region late Thursday and early Friday, according to police.

The first occurred just after 10 p.m. on Oxford Street in Oshawa. Officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim who'd been shot in the neck, according to Durham police Insp. Don Patrick.

He was taken to the trauma centre at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto in serious but stable condition. No further information about the victim, such as name and age, was provided.

No suspect description was immediately available, however Patrick said a light-coloured vehicle was seen in the area of the gunfire.

Then, at 3:20 a.m., police were called to a townhouse complex on Smith Lane in Ajax for a report of gunfire. Officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot injuries.

He was also taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, though he was transported via air ambulance. The victim was in life-threatening condition, Patrick said.

Police had set up a large perimeter around the location of the shooting. Canine units and a helicopter assisted officers in their search of the area.