Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin to step down amid inquiry into alleged misconduct

Durham Police Chief Paul Martin announced his resignation Thursday afternoon — more than a year after the announcement of an investigation into alleged "serious misconduct" on the force, possibly including the chief himself.

Martin is expected to continue in his role until September, at which point Durham's police services board will appoint an interim chief.

In a statement issued Thursday, Martin didn't mention the investigation, but said he is cognizant of the strides the police force has made over his years as chief. However, he said, "this year showed us how much more there is to do.

"There was a time in policing where officers and leaders all looked like me, and though change has been slow in this regard, it has been made," he said.

While Martin said he was part of the generation of police leaders that helped develop and implement a "change agenda" for policing — one that focused on "respect" and worked hard to bring "new faces and voices" to policing — 2020 turned out to be a "different kind of year," he wrote.

"I thought that by 2020 we would be seeing some of the success of those many years of hard work by executive teams and the officers we lead and serve," he said.

"But this year also showed us how much more there is to do."

Resignation comes following inquiry into misconduct

Martin did not give a specific reason why he's stepping down, but said "the timing is right for myself and my family."

However, the announcement of his resignation comes after Ontario appointed an administrator to oversee the Durham Regional Police Service in May 2019 amid an investigation into allegations of "corruption, criminality and serious misconduct" including bullying and intimidation among members of the top brass, including the chief, according to a lawyer representing the complainants.

At the time, Martin said he welcomed the inquiry into "historic" allegations of improper conduct and said his "deepest regret [was] the damage being done to the reputations" of members of the service.

The allegations against the force were contained in an order signed by Linda Lamoureux, executive director of the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

The preliminary findings alleged the "senior administration allowed, tolerated, encouraged, participated in, and/or was wilfully blind to workplace harassment of all kinds, intimidation of subordinates, retaliatory discipline, and potential alleged criminal conduct and/or misconduct under the [Police Services Act]."

The commission outlined 15 areas it would investigate, including whether the board had "appropriate oversight" over the hiring and contract extensions of senior leadership; whether a senior officer provided false testimony to gain favour with the chief, and whether the chief and the chief administrative officer "improperly influenced and/or prevented investigations into alleged violations of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act."

After learning of the investigation, Martin said he would ensure that it would be done "as fairly and without bias as possible."

"I welcome an open, transparent and unbiased inquiry," Martin said in a statement issued three days after learning of the inquiry, on May 27.

30 years with Durham police

In a statement issued Thursday, the police services board said after more than 30 years with the force, Martin has ensured that "superior" police services were provided to citizens of the region.

"He has fostered and nurtured partnerships with religious, cultural and racial communities across Durham Region to strengthen equity and inclusion in police practices," Kevin Ashe, the chair of the board, said in the statement.

Ashe said many initiatives were introduced to improve policing during Martin's tenure, including Durham Connect, a program that addresses cases that are a high risk to community safety.

"And the leadership cadre of the Police Service is more diverse than ever," he added.

The board said it will begin a comprehensive selection process over the coming months to choose Martin's permanent successor.

Toronto police chief stepped down last month

The news of Martin's retirement comes after Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced his resignation on June 8.

Saunders is officially leaving the role as of July 31 — eight months before his contract was set to expire in 2021.

The two chiefs are stepping down amid calls across Canada and the United States for changes to policing.

Those calls for police reform follow countless protests over the the deaths of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May, as well as Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who died after Toronto police were called to her apartment, and Ejaz Choudry, who was shot by Peel police.

Two Toronto city councillors brought forward a motion to cut police funding by 10 per cent and use that money for community resources instead, but that motion failed by a vote of 16 to eight.

On Thursday, the Toronto Police Services Board launched a series of virtual town halls to allow the public to speak about reform and public safety, as calls in the city grow for greater police accountability.