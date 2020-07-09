Durham Regional Police Chief Paul Martin stepping down

Durham Police Chief Paul Martin announced his resignation Thursday afternoon.

Martin is expected to continue in his role until September.

In a statement issued Thursday, Martin said he is cognizant of the strides the police force has made over his years as chief, but that "this year showed us how much more there is to do.

"There was a time in policing where officers and leaders all looked like me, and though change has been slow in this regard, it has been made," he said.

While Martin said he was part of the generation of police leaders that helped develop and implement a "change agenda" for policing — one that focused on "respect" and worked hard to bring "new faces and voices" to policing — 2020 turned out to be a "different kind of year," he wrote.

"I thought that by 2020 we would be seeing some of the success of those many years of hard work by executive teams and the officers we lead and serve," he said.

"But this year also showed us how much more there is to do."

More to come.