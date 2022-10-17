Durham police use helicopter to track suspected impaired driver during extensive chase

A Durham Regional Police helicopter tracked a suspected impaired driver during a chase last week that began in Oshawa and ended in Kawartha Lakes, police said on Monday.

In a news release on Monday, police said a Whitby man, 35, was arrested near some woods and has been charged with a number of impaired driving offences. The distance between where the chase started and where it ended spanned about 40 kilometres.

According to police, the chase began on Thursday, Oct. 13 at about 10:20 p.m. when officers with the Central West Division saw a silver Honda driving "erratically" near Simcoe Street and Glover Road in Oshawa.

"Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle at a red light and the driver sped off and failed to stop for police," the release said.

"Officers terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns."

Police used 'stopsticks' to puncture vehicle's tires

Air1, a helicopter that is part of the Durham police air support unit, was in the area and located the fleeing driver as he headed eastbound from Highway 407, police said.

Officers followed "at a safe distance" and set down "stopsticks" — devices containing multi-directional spikes designed to puncture vehicle tires — near Highway 35. The stopsticks deflated the tires on the vehicle.

The silver Honda stopped at Homestead Road and Pontypool Road in Kawartha Lakes, police said. The suspect then fled on foot and uniformed officers arrested him without incident, according to police. The man has been released on an undertaking.

He's charged with:

Impaired driving involving alcohol and drugs.

Failing to stop for police involving a pursuit.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Being a novice driver with an above zero blood alcohol content.

Video shows man running, walking, being arrested

A 3:49 minute video of the chase has been posted to YouTube.

The video, which contains audio of police interactions, shows an image of the suspect's car travelling on highways and residential roads. After the suspect stops the car, the video shows the suspect himself running along train tracks, around houses and into woods before he walks quickly, then finally stops and stands still.

When officers approach him on foot, he holds his hands in the air and is arrested. "Subject is being compliant. Units can slow down," a voice from the helicopter says.

On their website, police said of their air support unit: "By targeting suspects' body heat, the helicopter's thermal imaging system can detect suspects hiding in areas that had once afforded them cover.

"Air1's ability to safely track a suspect vehicle across our highways and residential streets also makes it a formidable opponent to the often reckless driving of criminals in flight."

Durham police have not yet returned a call for comment from CBC Toronto.

Anyone with any information can call Durham police at East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3980.