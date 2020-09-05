11 overdoses, including 1 fatal, reported in Durham region in a day and a half, police say

Durham police are investigating after they were called to 11 overdoses, including one fatality, in the space of a day and half earlier this week.

Many of the overdoses over 36 hours on Thursday and Friday involved cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl, and in some cases, what may have been a mix of fentanyl and another drug, Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Saturday.

The use of Narcan, medication used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, likely save many lives, police said.

Police describe the number as "usually high" and warned people against using illicit drugs and improperly using medication.

On Thursday, the string of overdoses began when police were called to a home in the area of Altona Road and Kingston Road in Pickering.

Police found a man, 50, and a woman, 35, unconscious inside the home. There was evidence of cocaine use, possibly mixed with fentanyl, at the scene, police said.

The pair were rushed to hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. Drugs at the home were sent for testing.

That same afternoon, police were called to the area of Simcoe Street South and Bruce Street in Oshawa about two men with no vital signs after they had reportedly used heroin. A resident administered Narcan before paramedics arrived.

One of the men, a 41-year-old, did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide details of the other overdoses.

