'Record level ridership' prompts Durham Region Transit to make service changes



Durham Region Transit says "record level ridership" has prompted it to make service changes that were scheduled to take effect across the region on Tuesday.

In a news release, the transit service provider said it is making the changes to ensure service is provided where riders need it most. It said it made decisions to address pressure on certain routes and given available resources.

"Service on lower-performing routes is being reallocated to support our busiest corridors," the transit service provider said in the release.

Durham Region Transit said new services will operate in areas that are experiencing high demand. These high demand areas include North Whitby and stops in Uxbridge.

According to Durham Region Transit, routes including 409, NEW 419, NEW 605, PULSE 901, 920, and NEW 921, among others, will improve service and increase capacity across its network.

All service changes can be found here.

