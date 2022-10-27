Despite warnings of 'all kinds of crap' in road bed, Clarington paving project gets go-ahead

A controversial repaving project that was temporarily halted after residents found batteries, syringes, razor blades and other debris in the road bed has been given the green light to resume by an independent consultant, Durham Region has announced.

CBC Toronto reported earlier this month the region stopped the project on a three-kilometre stretch of Newtonville Road in Clarington after neighbours reported they discovered "all kinds of crap" in the lower layer of the road. It was part of an experiment to use recycled glass and plastics from blue boxes as part of the road bed construction.

The Ontario Environment Ministry said it was investigating the complaints. But Durham Region said in a statement Tuesday that Malroz Engineering found no serious problems with either the materials or any potential substance that could leach from the road.

"This project was developed with sustainability in mind," Durham Region's public works commissioner, John Presta, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We will continue to explore the beneficial use of recycled materials to find meaningful and innovative ways of using recycling materials as resources."

According to the release, the Malroz study did find some material that was not expected in the experimental repaving project, but said some foreign matter is to be expected.

"The non-glass material made up a very small fraction of the recycled material incorporated in the project," the release said.

Presta's statement also indicates work on the repaving project will now continue once a paving contract can be established.