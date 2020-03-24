Health officials report COVID-19-related death at Oshawa long-term care home

Health officials in Durham region are reporting a COVID-19-related death at a long-term care home in Oshawa, Ont.

A woman in her 90s, who resided at Hillsdale Terraces, died in hospital on Monday, according to the Durham Region Health Department. The woman had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman is one of three long-term care home residents in the Greater Toronto Area to have tested positive for the virus. The other two, residents of the St. Clair O'Connor Community Inc., are not severely ill and not in hospital.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Durham Region Health Department said the woman was transferred from Hillsdale Terraces, 600 Oshawa Blvd. N., to Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

"We extend our sincere condolences to this woman's family and our thoughts are with them during this very sad time," Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health, said in the release.

"It is truly unfortunate that this woman's tragic passing underscores the need for us to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19," Kyle added.

"We need everyone's help to protect those most vulnerable in our community and encourage all area residents to take the practice of social and physical distancing very seriously and take action to protect yourself and others in our community."

At the St. Clair O'Connor Community Inc. long term care home, located on St. Clair Avenue East near O'Connor Drive, Toronto Public Health has ordered all residents to shelter-in-place in their rooms.

CEO Mary Hoare said in a letter to family members that residents are receiving tray service in their rooms.

"We are taking immediate steps to reduce the chance of transmission and keep our residents and staff safe and healthy," she said in a letter.

Staff members have been told to use protective gear, even with residents who are presenting symptoms. Residents are being monitored for symptoms twice a day.

"All residents in the long-term care home have been placed on home isolation until they declare the outbreak over," Hoare told CBC Toronto on Tuesday.



