Durham Region calls for support amid opioid, homelessness crisis

Durham Region is calling for funding to support its homelessness and opioid crisis.

"We've seen cities and towns across Canada facing mental health, addictions and homelessness crises," said Durham regional chair John Henry in a press release. "Durham Region is not immune."

The call comes a week after Belleville declared an addiction emergency after 14 people overdosed in the span of two hours on Feb. 6. Less than 48 hours later, the city recorded another 23 overdoses.

Paramedic services in Durham Region fielded 127 calls for suspected opioid overdoses between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, according to the release — an increase of 72 calls compared to the same time period a year prior.

"The sad fact is that we are seeing it much more often," said Henry. "Our local hospital network reported more than 14,000 emergency department visits for mental health issues and substance abuse."

The region says it has also seen a 67 per cent increase in homelessness over the past year. The growing crisis has put significant strain on the region's emergency services and Durham says it can't fix the situation without the support of all levels of government.

"We are doing what we can, but we can't keep up," said Henry. "We need to fix it now — and it is fixable."

Others are joining the call for more funding to address the crisis.

"It's a problem that is very complex, something that is going to take a coordinated approach and something that will require an end to the finger pointing," Pickering Coun. Maurice Brenner told CBC Toronto in an interview.

"You have to use a multidisciplinary approach to be able to deal with the problems and to come up with solutions."

That support means more than temporary funding, and funding for shelters, he added.

Jennifer French, an NDP MPP for Oshawa, said social service groups are already providing solutions, but higher levels of government aren't giving them the sustainable funding they need for success.

"We look around our communities and we see hurt and we see harm and we don't see that stopping," said French.

Henry is calling for a meeting with the prime minister and the premier, as well as a national summit on homelessness and addiction.