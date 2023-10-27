2 teens arrested after boy stabbed at Whitby GO station, police say

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, have been arrested after a boy was stabbed at the Whitby GO Transit station Monday.

Durham Regional Police say the victim was in the parking garage of the station just before 8:30 p.m., when he was attacked by the two suspects who tried to rob him.

The suspects fled on foot but were located by the police a short distance away, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim and suspects are known to one another.

"This was an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety," police said in the release.

Both suspects are charged with aggravated assault, possession of weapon dangerous to the public and failure to comply, and have been held in custody for a bail hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Branch or contact Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward, police say