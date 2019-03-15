2 males taken to trauma centre following Oshawa stabbing, Durham police say
Two male victims have been taken to Toronto trauma centres following a stabbing in Oshawa Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to a possible home invasion on Brock Street East Wednesday night
Durham Regional Police tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that they were called to a possible home invasion on Brock Street East.
That's where they say the two victims were located. Their ages were not known.
Investigators says suspect information will only be released after evidence has been reviewed and witnesses have been interviewed.