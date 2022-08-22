Burnt human remains found in 'shallow grave' in Pickering, Durham police say

Durham Regional Police are investigating after human remains were found in a "shallow grave" in Pickering Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the rural area near Concession Road 8 and Sideline 20 around 2:30 p.m. after a citizen found human remains in the ground. The remains appeared to have been burnt, police said.

Forensic investigators are now working with the Office of the Chief Coroner and a forensic anthropologist to recover the remains, according to police. They say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to learn more about the deceased in the coming days.

Police are urging any witnesses who may have information — specifically those who have used the off-road/ATV trail in the area in the last three weeks — to speak with investigators.

Anyone with information should contact Det. French of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5421.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.