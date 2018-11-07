Durham police respond to explosion at residence in Whitby

Durham Regional Police are responding to an explosion at a residence on Cedar Street in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to a residence at 119 Cedar Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

Three men were inside the house and have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Durham police said.

Early reports indicate that the explosion may have been caused by a gas line igniting, but the Whiby fire department is still investigating, police said.

The explosion blew out one entire side of the house.

Five fire trucks and 26 firefighters are on the scene.

Investigators are checking other houses in the area.

Police have closed off Mary, Pine and Dundas streets as a precaution.