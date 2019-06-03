Officer who punched, pinned teen during arrest was following protocol, Durham police say

Durham Regional police say officers who punched a prone 16-year-old during an arrest in Whitby, Ont., were following protocol and are not being investigated.

Video posted on social media shows an officer pinning the teen down with his knee and punching him in the back several times.

Police say officers were dispatched to a call about a distraught person possibly armed with a knife around 3:30 p.m. on May 15. That's where they found the teen walking with friends in a residential area near Cathedral Drive and Brookstream Court.

Police say they brought the teen to the ground and were trying to handcuff him when the scuffle ensued.

In the video, officers are heard yelling at the youth to move his hands back so they can handcuff him, as the person filming yells at police.

Police allege the teen was not co-operative, so the officers tried to arrest him, took him to the ground, and one officer punched him to gain compliance.

"Several punches were used to gain compliance of the male, who refused to make his hands available. The male was eventually placed into custody and was not injured," Durham police said in a statement.

Police say the video, along with the use-of-force report, will be sent to the professional standards unit for review.