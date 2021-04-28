Skip to Main Content
Durham police report 'multiple victims' after shooting in Ajax

Durham police are reporting there are "multiple victims" after a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon.
Durham police are reporting there are "multiple victims" after a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon.

One victim is being taken to a trauma centre, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue. 

Police are closing area roads as officers investigate.

More to come

