Durham police report 'multiple victims' after shooting in Ajax
Durham police are reporting there are "multiple victims" after a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon.
Durham police are reporting there are "multiple victims" after a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday afternoon.
One victim is being taken to a trauma centre, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue.
Police are closing area roads as officers investigate.
<a href="https://t.co/owmWa91tQf">pic.twitter.com/owmWa91tQf</a>—@HeadleyEttennaj
More to come