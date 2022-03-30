A Durham, Ont., region police officer is facing disciplinary charges after posting a video online earlier this year expressing support for the so-called Freedom Convoy while in uniform.

Const. Erin Howard is charged under the Police Service Act with two counts of each of the following: discreditable conduct, insubordination and breach of confidence.

In the video posted to social media, Howard says the hundreds of truckers who set off from British Columbia are "true heroes" fighting for the rights and freedoms of all Canadians by opposing vaccine mandates.

"I wanted to give a shout out to all the truckers. I think what you guys are doing is incredible. You're fighting for our rights and freedoms, and, right now, it feels like we're a little bit at war and those rights and freedoms are at stake," Howard says.

The convoy, which occupied parts of downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks, was dispersed by police from several agencies on Feb. 19, after protesters ignored orders to leave.

Durham Regional Police said previously on Twitter the views expressed in Howard's video do not reflect the views and opinions of the service.

Howard is scheduled to make her first appearance before a tribunal on May 5.