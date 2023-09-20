Woman found with life-threatening injuries in Ajax

Police in Ajax are investigating after a woman was found with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to Hardwood Avenue S. and Kingston Road shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of an individual lying in the road way, said Durham police Const. Nicholas Gluckstein.

Gluckstein says police and other emergency responders found the woman suffering from "heavy head trauma." She was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

While the circumstances of her injuries is not yet clear, Gluckstein says investigators are checking cameras at the scene to piece together what happened. He had no update on her current condition.

Anyone with information or who happened to witness what transpired is urged to contact Durham Regional Police Service.