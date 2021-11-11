Durham police investigate early morning fatal shooting in Ajax

Durham Regional Police have launched an investigation into a Thursday morning shooting in Ajax that left one person dead.

Police say they were called to a house on Pembry Drive, near Kingston Road and Westney Road South, for an armed person call. Inside the home, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he was pronounced dead. A woman was also inside the home, but was not hurt.

"This is now a homicide investigation," said Acting Sgt. George Tudos in an interview at the scene.

"Right now, we don't have any suspect information we are releasing," Tudos continued, adding that officers were canvassing the neighbourhood for more information.

Man barricaded himself inside house

Soon after the shooting on Thursday, Durham police were called to an Oshawa home for reports that someone had barricaded themselves inside with a gun.

Police say the two incidents are being investigated separately at this time.

As police worked to remove the man from the house, the surrounding neighbourhood — and three schools in the area — were placed in a hold and secure.

"I came outside and they told me to get back in the house, and there was a bunch of armed police on the front lawn," said Destiny Drisdelle, who lives next door.

Ultimately, a man was taken into custody, though no charges were laid.