1 person dead in crash involving 2 vehicles in Oshawa

One person is dead following a crash between two vehicles in Oshawa early Wednesday, Durham police say.

The crash occurred in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North in the city's north end, police said in a tweet at about 2 a.m.

Police have not released the victim's sex or age.

The intersection is closed as officers from Durham police's collision investigation unit reconstruct the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Two Durham police officers look inside a vehicle that was involved in the early morning crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

