Durham police wants court to review watchdog amid misconduct investigation

The Durham Regional Police Service says it wants the court to review the actions of Ontario's police watchdog, amid an investigation into allegations of corruption and misconduct in the police service and the appointment of an administrator to oversee the force.

Durham Police said the oversight agency, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), "repeatedly refused" to share the complaints it's investigating with the police service.

The OCPC appointed an administrator to oversee the service amid the investigation, which Durham Police Chief Paul Martin called "unwarranted" in a news release Tuesday.

Last month, Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General said it had asked the watchdog to investigate allegations against Durham's police service and police services board.

The allegations include claims of "corruption, criminality and serious misconduct" all the way up to Durham's police chief," lawyer Peter Brauti, who is representing the seven official complainants, previously told CBC News.

Martin said that while he supports a fair review, police cannot respond when they do not know the allegations.

But in a statement last month, Martin said he welcomed an "unbiased inquiry" saying it was "unfortunate that policing resources must once again be expended, much of it on claims that have already been investigated."

Brauti previously told CBC that the administrator brought in to oversee the force — a former veteran Toronto deputy police chief — is being given some of the chief's "powers and authorities" and will be exercising them "instead of the chief."

The Durham police service is now calling for a court to review the appointment of that administrator.

Review should be 'fair, unbiased,' chief says

While Martin said he fully supports a "fair, unbiased, thorough and transparent review of complaints, the Service cannot respond to unknown allegations, and the appointment of an administrator to oversee specific work areas is unwarranted," the news release said.

The Durham Regional Police Service previously said it would "work closely" with the commission on the investigation and would support the administrator's work.

The police service also said the administrator had responsibilities in promotions and hiring; internal disciplinary matters; public complaints; and secondary employment applications.

The Durham Regional Police Service is asking the province's divisional court for the review.