Residents evicted from Oshawa tent city for 2nd time in a year

A tent city in downtown Oshawa has been cleared yet again — almost one year to the date of a similar eviction.

Durham Regional Police Service served people who had been living in a large clearing of a densely forested area of Rotary Park an eviction notice last week, telling them to vacate the private property.

The notice said the property's owner had not given permission for any person to be on his land and had authorized the police to act as his agent for their removal under the Trespass to Property Act.

Christeen Thornton, executive director of advocacy group DIRE Oshawa, said a rotating group of around 40 homeless people had been living there for about a year.

"The community at this point is feeling very overwhelmed and depressed," Thornton told CBC Toronto.

Thornton recognizes the community's concerns around crime and drug use, but says there needs to be more support systems in place.

Christeen Thornton, executive director of DIRE Oshawa, says the eviction will fragment the city's community of vulnerable people. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

This year's eviction is going to make social fragmentation of the homeless community even worse, Thornton said

Friend groups will become isolated as people tend to head further into the wilderness to hide, leading to the number of people who could supervise each other going down, she said.

"We are going to see lots more overdose deaths. This happened last year and we lost 50 per cent of our clients after that happened," Thornton said.

Ira Arsenault, who has been living in the tent city since the start of summer, says he doesn't blame the homeowners for feeling the way they do.

"But if people take a little time to understand what we're really going through it would be easier for us to work with them," Arsenault said.

But he said there is no support, and vulnerable people are being pushed away from society.

'We're people just like them'

Another resident, Cody Trail, says all that's needed is a helping hand to assist people who want to get back on track.

"We're people just like them. We've had jobs, we've had cars, we've had everything. We went through something we couldn't handle and we tried to find a way to numb that pain," Trail told CBC News.

"Unfortunately, we got into what might be substance abuse or whatever. There's not enough help out there to get us on track. We know what that pain feels like to be pushed away, to be looked at like we're scum, to be looked at like something we're not."

A growing problem

A 2017 joint report from the Community Development Council and Durham Mental Health Services says the problem of homelessness was growing in Durham Region.

It said this was of particular concern in Oshawa, where 74 per cent of the region's unsheltered population is living.