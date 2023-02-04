Durham police investigating after 'sudden death' of 2 people in Bowmanville, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say they're investigating the "sudden death" of two people in Bowmanville, Ont., Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to a call near Middle Road and William Fair Drive Saturday afternoon
Police said they responded to a call at about 2:15 p.m., near Middle Road and William Fair Drive, over 75 kilometres east of Toronto.
Officers are still on scene. They advise residents to expect police presence in the area.
More to come.