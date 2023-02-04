Content
Toronto·New

Durham police investigating after 'sudden death' of 2 people in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say they're investigating the "sudden death" of two people in Bowmanville, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a call near Middle Road and William Fair Drive Saturday afternoon

CBC News ·
Police cars can be seen near the scene of a crime in a residential neighbourhood. Police officers are in the distance.
Durham Regional Police say they're investigating after finding two people dead Saturday afternoon. (CBC)

Police said they responded to a call at about 2:15 p.m., near Middle Road and William Fair Drive, over 75 kilometres east of Toronto.

Officers are still on scene. They advise residents to expect police presence in the area.

More to come.

