Video shows suspect vehicle in Ajax shooting that critically injured man

Durham police have released surveillance camera video of a vehicle believed to be involved in an Ajax shooting on Sunday night that critically injured a man.

Police still believe shooting may have been case of mistaken identity

The dark-coloured SUV in this video is believed to have been involved in an Ajax shooting on Sunday night that has a left a man, 39, critically injured. He remains in hospital in critical condition. (Durham Regional Police Service)

Police still believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The victim, 39, remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police said they have determined from reviewing the video that the suspect vehicle is a mid-sized SUV that is dark in colour.

Investigators said they hope members of the public can help in identifying the vehicle.

In the 31-second video, which is a series of shots from different angles, the SUV moves down a residential street in Ajax. At one point, before it travels past a driveway, two people get out of a vehicle.

On Sunday, police were called to Hibbard Drive, near Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North, for a report of gunfire at about 9:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside an SUV suffering from life-threatening injuries. 

The man had been shot several times and police believe he was in the vehicle in the driveway of a house when the shooting occurred.

Durham police have taped off a black SUV with windows shattered by gunfire after a shooting in Ajax on Sunday night. One person was critically injured in the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Paramedics took him to trauma centre in the Toronto area.

"Investigators don't believe that this is a random act, however it may have been a case of mistaken identity," police said in a news release after the shooting.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark coloured vehicle leaving the scene after shots were fired. A SUV with shattered windows was found in the driveway. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Hawkes of West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521. 

