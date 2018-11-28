Video shows suspect vehicle in Ajax shooting that critically injured man
Police still believe shooting may have been case of mistaken identity
Durham police have released surveillance camera video of a vehicle believed to be involved in an Ajax shooting on Sunday night that critically injured a man.
Police still believe the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.
The victim, 39, remains in hospital in critical condition.
Police said they have determined from reviewing the video that the suspect vehicle is a mid-sized SUV that is dark in colour.
Investigators are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle in a shooting Sunday night. Here is a video for the incident. <a href="https://t.co/ZaWdENgMcL">pic.twitter.com/ZaWdENgMcL</a>—@DRPS
Investigators said they hope members of the public can help in identifying the vehicle.
In the 31-second video, which is a series of shots from different angles, the SUV moves down a residential street in Ajax. At one point, before it travels past a driveway, two people get out of a vehicle.
On Sunday, police were called to Hibbard Drive, near Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North, for a report of gunfire at about 9:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside an SUV suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man had been shot several times and police believe he was in the vehicle in the driveway of a house when the shooting occurred.
Paramedics took him to trauma centre in the Toronto area.
"Investigators don't believe that this is a random act, however it may have been a case of mistaken identity," police said in a news release after the shooting.
Witnesses told police they saw a dark coloured vehicle leaving the scene after shots were fired. A SUV with shattered windows was found in the driveway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Hawkes of West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2521.