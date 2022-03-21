Boy, 11 — driving at 150 km/h in wrong lane — takes Durham police on wild car chase

An 11-year-old boy led police on a wild car chase in Whitby, Ont. Sunday evening but no one was hurt, Durham Regional Police say.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for a possible drunk driver weaving across the road and were almost struck head-on by a car moving at 150 km/h in the wrong lane. A 12-year-old was in the passenger seat.

"The officer had to swerve onto the curb and then onto the grass area just to avoid that vehicle," Const. George Tudos told CBC News.

The officer then activated his emergency lights, made a U-Turn and attempted to stop the vehicle, Tudos said.

Tudos said the boy eventually lost control of the vehicle, "crashing through a fence into a backyard" before returning to the roadway and almost struck the responding officer head-on once again.

The driver smashed through two more fences before two cruisers were able to pin the car in, police say.

The children are not facing charges due to their ages.