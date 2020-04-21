Durham Region mourning longtime residents killed in Nova Scotia mass shooting

The local government of Durham Region has expressed its condolences after the deaths of two former residents killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn, a husband and wife, were killed during the 12-hour rampage that began late Saturday in the small community of Portapique, N.S.

They are among at least 20 victims who were killed in one of the largest mass shootings in Canadian history.

Madsen worked for decades at the Hillsdale Terraces long-term care home in Oshawa until her retirement in 2019, according to a Durham Region news release.

"Our hearts go out to their family and all families affected by this senseless tragedy," said John Henry, chair and CEO for the regional municipality of Durham.

"We can never understand these senseless acts of violence. But, we hope these communities can find comfort and support in the nation that stands behind them."

Other victims of the shooting include a veteran RCMP officer, an elementary school teacher, health-care workers and a family of three.

Durham will lower flags at its regional headquarters to half mast "until further notice" to honour the victims.