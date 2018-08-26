Woman dead, 3-year-old daughter critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa

A 43-year-old woman is dead and her three-year-old daughter is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Saturday night, Durham police said.

Both were passengers in the same SUV. The driver of that vehicle was arrested for suspected impaired driving, according to police.

Officers were first called to the collision scene, on Raglan Road near Baldwin Street N., at about 10:20 p.m. Paramedics found the woman without any vital signs, and transported her to a trauma centre where she later died.

The toddler was in a car seat in the back of the grey Toyota SUV. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children in downtown Toronto for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the vehicle that the woman and young girl were in drifted into oncoming traffic, sideswiping another car before losing control and spinning into the path of a Jeep Cherokee.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, police said in a news release issued early Sunday morning.

Durham police's collision investigation unit has taken over the probe into the crash. Raglan Road was closed for several hours overnight, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.