Police seize $1.5M of drugs in Durham region's 2nd-largest fentanyl bust ever
Man, 41, facing 9 charges, including 4 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
A man from Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing charges in what Durham police describe as the region's second-largest fentanyl seizure.
Police say they their investigation included searching five Toronto-area properties.
The drugs, totalling $1.5 million in value, included 14.5 kilograms of fentanyl, along with 2.8 kilograms of cocaine and 2.5 kilograms of crystal meth.
Police also found a loaded gun and $70,000 in cash.
The 41-year-old suspect is facing nine charges, including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
