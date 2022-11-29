Durham District School Board shuts down virtual learning for 2nd day to recover from cyberattack

A school board northeast of Toronto says a cyberattack last week continues to impact at-home schooling.

The Durham District School Board says the incident first came to its attention on Friday, adding it had impacted all phone and email services at the board.

In an update emailed to parents and posted on its website Monday, the school board says in addition to online classes being cancelled Tuesday, the cyber incident has also forced the postponement of this week's previously scheduled literacy test (OSSLT).

"We ask for your patience as this investigation is complex and will take time to complete," reads the board's statement.

"We are committed to sharing more information on this topic, including if there are any privacy impacts."

The school board says its IT services team is prioritizing restoring critical systems to support school and business operations. It also says it's continuing work with external consultants to help determine the scope and extent of the incident, and ensure payroll is not interrupted for staff.

The board employs an approximate 14,000 people. Over 75,000 students attend DDSB schools, the board says.

DDSB has said schools may also not have access to emergency contact information, and is asking all parents/guardians to send in a hard copy of emergency contact information with their child.

The board is unable to receive calls but can make calls to parents or emergency services when needed. However, student attendance will continue to be taken manually, the board says, and parents and guardians won't be notified if their child is absent.

The board says it has notified police of the attack, and will continue to share updates on its website and social media as more information becomes available.