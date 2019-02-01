Police hope new video of Durham pedestrian hit and run will help ID the driver

Durham police released disturbing video of a driver plowing into a pedestrian in Bowmanville last year, with a hope that it will help them to identify who was behind the wheel during the hit and run.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was left seriously injured by the incident on Simpson Avenue, near King Street E., on Nov. 26. She was crossing Simpson when the southbound driver struck her.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene for several minutes but left once paramedics arrived to treat the woman.

A video camera outside the Metro grocery store located in the Bowmanville Mall captured the collision.

The driver is described as a man in his mid-60s, about five-feet, nine-inches tall and between 150 and 160 pounds, police said in a news release issued Friday morning.

The vehicle involved is described as a four-door, dark-coloured sedan that may have been outfitted with conspicuous winter tires at the time of the collision.

Anyone with potentially useful information for investigators is asked to contact Durham police's east division or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.