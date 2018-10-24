Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Oshawa man, 24

Police have made an arrest in Durham region's eighth homicide of 2018. A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Kyle David Baker, 24.

Police taped off the area around an auto shop on Bloor Street East in Oshawa after the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of 24-year-old Kyle David Baker last June.

Sahilan Surendran, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday.

24-year-old Kyle David Baker was fatally shot and found dead at car dealership in Oshawa on June 6. (Facebook )

Police were called to a small car dealership with an attached residential unit on Bloor Street East between Albert Street and Ritson Road South at around 2 a.m on June 6.

Police say they found Baker suffering from trauma consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene outside Mamoon's Auto Sales & Services. (Barry Smith/CBC)

Surendran is charged with second degree murder and expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.

This is the Durham region`s eight homicide this year.  

With files from The Canadian Press

