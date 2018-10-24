Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Oshawa man, 24
Police made the arrest in connection with Durham region's eighth homicide of 2018
Durham police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of 24-year-old Kyle David Baker last June.
Sahilan Surendran, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested on Wednesday.
Police were called to a small car dealership with an attached residential unit on Bloor Street East between Albert Street and Ritson Road South at around 2 a.m on June 6.
Police say they found Baker suffering from trauma consistent with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surendran is charged with second degree murder and expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.
This is the Durham region`s eight homicide this year.
UPDATE - Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to the eighth homicide in Durham Region in 2018. <a href="https://t.co/vUlZVgOOSY">https://t.co/vUlZVgOOSY</a> <a href="https://t.co/NwZKidt6n5">pic.twitter.com/NwZKidt6n5</a>—@DRPS
With files from The Canadian Press