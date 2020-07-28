Durham police release video of Pickering driveway shooting that sent man to hospital

Durham police have released a video showing new details about a Monday night shooting in Pickering that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.

Officers say that a 37-year-old man was shot in his driveway on Woodview Drive sometime after 6 p.m.

Police say four males, all wearing masks, were seen driving up to a house on Woodview in a white vehicle.

In the video, the victim is seen getting out of his car in his driveway when two people in the suspect vehicle start shooting at him. The man was struck several times, police say.

The suspect vehicle started to drive away, but came back when the victim was seen still moving around.

One suspect then got out of the car, walked up to the victim and fired several more shots at him from close range before running back to the white vehicle, which then sped away.

Police say the man was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre for emergency surgery. He remains in hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

In a news release from police, investigators say they do not believe this was a random attack.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model, four-door car.

Police say the suspect who got out of the car to continue shooting has a slim build, is about five-foot-10-inches tall, and was wearing black clothing and black running shoes.

Durham police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them.