Woman killed in house fire near Church and Wellesley

A woman was killed in a blaze at a home in Toronto early Tuesday, firefighters say.

Emergency services were called to the residence on Dundonald Street, near the corner of Church and Wellesley streets, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Crews pulled the woman from the home and she was treated by paramedics, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics could not provide her age, but described the woman as elderly.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the blaze was knocked down several hours later. He is expected to provide further details later this morning.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will help investigate the origin of the fire, Pegg said.