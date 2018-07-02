2-alarm fire shuts down part of Dundas Street West in Little Portugal

A two-alarm fire has shut down a section of Dundas Street West in the heart of Little Portugal on Monday afternoon.

Toronto Fire has sent more than a dozen vehicles to the scene of the fire in a commercial building at Dundas Street West and Rusholme Road. It appears, based on photos from the scene, that firefighters have the blaze under control.

The fire broke out near the entrance of a butcher shop.

It's unclear if anybody has been injured, but Toronto police tweeted there have been reports of screaming coming from the building.