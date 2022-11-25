Dundas Street West closed from Brock to Sheridan Avenues for emergency repairs, city says

The City of Toronto says it has closed a block of Dundas Street West to traffic and cyclists in both directions to allow crews to do emergency repair work.

The street is closed between Brock and Sheridan avenues, the city said on Friday, although it's still accessible to pedestrians.

According to the city, the repairs are being done around the clock and staff estimate it will take one week, weather permitting. The road will be closed for the entire week.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to plan travel in advance, expect delays and consider taking public transit. TTC streetcars in the area are being diverted.