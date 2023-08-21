3 former Toronto mayors question Dundas Street renaming in letter to Chow, council

Three former Toronto mayors are asking the city to reconsider its decision to rename Dundas Street, questioning the practicality of the move and the research supporting it.

In a letter to the current mayor and council, Art Eggleton, David Crombie and John Sewell say they don't see a valid reason to remove the name of the powerful 18th century Scottish politician Henry Dundas from the street and argue there are more "appropriate ways" to spend the estimated $8.6 million the renaming will cost.

City council voted in 2021 to rename the street — a major artery running east to west through the city — after thousands of people signed a petition noting Dundas' association with the transatlantic slave trade, an issue that arose at the time amid global protests against racial injustice, inequality and anti-Black racism.

Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville, was an active politician from 1770s to the early 1800s when the British parliament was debating slavery abolition motions.

Dundas amended a 1792 resolution to endorse gradual rather than immediate abolition, then later as Secretary of War was considered a key architect of a policy to purchase thousands of slaves to bolster British ranks.

Mayors say Dundas was actually an abolitionist

In the letter circulated to Mayor Olivia Chow and city council earlier this month, the former mayors argue Dundas was an abolitionist "doing the best he could" under challenging circumstances, suggesting his 1792 amendment was an interim measure to salvage the quest for abolition from defeat.

"It appears that Henry Dundas for whom the street is named, was a committed abolitionist who, when facing strong opposition and certain defeat, rather than give up his quest, advocated for interim measures that would ultimately lead to that result," the letter reads. "Therefore, we don't see a valid reason to remove his name from the street."

The renaming of Dundas Street would also entail removing the Dundas name from two TTC subway stations. (CBC)

A city report based on interviews with 20 academic experts and a review of peer-reviewed literature says whether Dundas was viewed "cynically or as a pragmatist," his actions "contributed to the perpetuation of the enslavement of human beings."

In addition to changing the name of the street, the renaming will also include removing the Dundas name from other public infrastructure, including the TTC's Dundas and Dundas West subway stations and Yonge-Dundas Square, a central location in downtown Toronto. Other civic assets bearing the Dundas name include three parks, one Toronto Public Library branch and more than 730 street signs.

Last week, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy appeared to question the wisdom of the decision to rename the street.

When asked at a news conference if the province would be giving Toronto more money to cover the budget shortfall, Bethlenfalvy said, "we've been there for Toronto, we've put in billions of dollars to support Toronto ... and I would just ask the mayor to look at some things like renaming Dundas Street."

"Is that the priority that she wants to fund? And if they've got money to do that, then that's the will of council. So, that's something I'll leave to the mayor and I'm sure we'll sit down at some point," he said.

