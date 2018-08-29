City to shut down Dundas and Lansdowne for streetcar track replacement

The busy west side intersection at Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue will be closed for streetcar track replacement starting Sunday.

The city will close the intersection to all traffic to install the new tracks. The work is scheduled to last until Oct. 5, as Toronto approaches the end of its usual summer construction season.

The work will be the second of three track replacement projects to change aging infrastructure at the Lansdowne Avenue, Dundas Street West and College Street triangle.

Construction crews will work on an accelerated, 24-hour schedule to minimize the disruption to traffic.

The city is also warning people in the area that the first few days of the work will be especially noisy, as crews will be breaking up concrete until around 11 p.m. each night.

During the disruption, east-west road users are being advised to use College Street West, Bloor Street West or Queen Street West.

People travelling north-south can take Roncesvalles Avenue or Ossington Avenue, the city said.

The city will spend around $720 million on infrastructure projects this year, including another set of new streetcar tracks at Parliament Street and Gerrard Street East. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

Similar project wrapped up early

A similar project to replace streetcar tracks was recently completed at the corner of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, around a month ahead of schedule.

The city said favourable weather and resilient infrastructure allowed crews to wrap up the work earlier than expected.

That project was also completed on a 24/7, accelerated schedule.

In 2018, the city will spend $720 million to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure. That includes an estimated $360 million on roads, expressways and bridges; $300 million on sewers and watermains; and $60 million on basement flooding protection.