Motorcyclist, 26, killed in collision with minivan in the west end

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a minivan late Thursday, Toronto police said.

The crash occurred on Dundas Street W. near Chestnut Hills Crescent in the west end around 11 p.m., said Sgt. Zee Dhukai from the scene.

The motorcycle rider was ejected and thrown a considerable distance, he added.

His injuries were "severe" and when paramedics arrived he had no vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Dhukai said.

The minivan sustained substantial damage to its front end in the crash, though no one inside was injured.

Officers were on scene into the early morning hours, interviewing witnesses and reconstructing the collision.

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact Toronto police traffic services or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.