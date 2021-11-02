Man found guilty of stabbing his mother to death at her job in Toronto's underground PATH system

A man accused of stabbing his own mother to death in 2019 has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder.

Duncan Sinclair, now 22, was 19 at the time of the killing of Rae Cara Carrington, who was stabbed at least 11 times while she was at work in downtown Toronto's underground PATH system.

He showed little emotion as his verdict was read out Friday.

Sinclair had pleaded not guilty to a single count of first-degree murder at Superior Court in Toronto. Justice Anne Molloy presided over the trial.

Crown attorney Pamela Santora earlier told the jury Carrington was "trying to get her life back on track" after a complicated separation from her husband.

The Crown argued Sinclair murdered his mother because he didn't want her to regain custody of his three youngest siblings, who were in foster care after their father was found guilty of abuse.

The defence argued that if Sinclair did kill his mother, the stabbing wasn't pre-meditated because he didn't have a getaway plan, and even went to a thrift shop to buy clothes and toiletries after the attack.

Security cameras captured video of the attack, which happened at Fast Fresh Foods in the area of King Street West and Bay Street on the evening of April 10, 2019.

Sinclair found his mother in the kitchen prep area of the establishment, Santora said, and he spoke to her before pulling out a large purple knife and stabbing her repeatedly.

"When she fell to the floor he walked towards the counter as though to leave before turning back and inflicting one final blow with the knife," Santora said.

"Duncan Sinclair then calmly walked off camera with the knife in hand without hesitation."

First degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Sinclair will be sentenced later this month.