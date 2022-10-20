Video emerges of dump truck hitting major Toronto highway bridge

New video posted online Wednesday appears to show a driver slamming on his horn as he follows a dump truck with its box raised just before it crashes into a pedestrian bridge.

"F**k, f**k," the driver says.

Then, there's a huge bang and a sparks fly as the dump truck box becomes stuck between the overpass and Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police charged the dump truck driver on Wednesday, after the crash shut down the eastbound express lanes of the highway for hours.

Here's the 46-second video, which was posted on YouTube and shared on the "Toronto Driving" subsection of Reddit.

Warning: This video contains explicit language in English and Spanish:

The driver manages to get past the truck and on with their day, as Green Day's Wake Me Up When September Ends plays over their car's radio.

